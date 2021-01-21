Regional News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

18-month-old baby dumped in public toilet alive and kicking

A year and a half old baby, Blessing, who was rescued from a public toilet in Tumu is alive and kicking.



During a visit paid to the child, this reporter monitored that she was happily living with her caretakers.



Blessing was rescued from a public toilet on one Thursday morning at around 5:30 am on July 11, 2019 after she was dumped and abandoned at a public toilet at Kusinjan in the Sissala East Municipal capital, Tumu.



According to an elder from Kusinjan, Mr Tommie Kanton, he said the child was discovered after a native of Kusinjan, Mr. Abdulai Kanton (Ngeni) had gone to use the toilet that faithful morning, but was later washed down by her caretakers.



Since the incident, a Community radio station, Radford FM and other stakeholders have been playing various roles in the child's upkeep and development.



Consequently, a bag of maize, 10 pieces of soap and a number of nose masks were donated to Blessing and her caretaker at the Tumu Chief's Palace on January 12, 2021.



Speaking on behalf of the General Manager of Radford, Head of Programs, Mr Samuel Batuame while expressing his gratitude to the caretaker, Madam Alima Kanton he has said the presentation was a little gesture from Radford FM to support efforts she has been putting in to provide the needed parenting to the child in the past 1 and a half years.









"We are excited coming to meet you and Blessing this afternoon. A child is literally everybody's responsibility. And so giving the fact that you have been taking care of Blessing who happens to be a child today through our efforts, we have decided, through our flagship 'mong mua'(putting smiles on the faces of the poor and marginalized) program this year, to present these few items to you and Blessing, knowing that we cannot thank you enough. We cannot certainly pay you for your efforts but we have brought this to support you in taking care of this our child too" he told Alima Kanton.



Reacting to the gesture, Madam Alima Kanton has hailed the radio station and other stakeholders for their continuous support right from the day the girl was rescued and given the needed care.



She has also expressed in prayer and hope that Blessing would become an icon to Sissalas and the country at large.