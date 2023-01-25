18 SMEs of the AFCFTA programme to get a support of GHC50,000 each from UNDP

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

As part of efforts to see the realization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) programme, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to give a grant of 50,000ghc each to some 18 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.



Youth and Women are the targeted persons in the SMEs and are to be selected from some five districts and municipalities across Ghana.



"Our analysis show that, we have many more women involved in cross border trade and also a lot of young people are involved in trade but when it comes to a lot of conversation around support, you'll find out that many more big businesses get the supports and women and youth led businesses are at the disadvantage"



Economic Analyst with UNDP, Sylvia Sefakor Senu told journalists about a sideline of a training workshop for some selected young entrepreneurs in Ketu South municipality of the Volta region on Tuesday, January 24 2023.



She added "The support actually is an integrated support we're offering, it dates back to when Covid started, we started looking at Covid recovery plans. What it meant was that the Assembly needed to factor in diseases and interruptions such as Covid in their planning so that when it happens, they're not totally thrown off".



The workshop was based on functions of the AfCTA and business advisory and management topics with emphasis on the young entrepreneurs to make use of the AfCTA to expand their businesses.



Other beneficiary areas are, Kumasi, Jomoro, Kassena Nankana and Saveluku where women and youth led enterprises will be shortlisted for the grant after receiving training from the AfCTA Secretariat.



National Coordinator of AfCTA, Dr. Fareed Arthur, who facilitated the workshop reiterated Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's "The Independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked to the total liberation of Africa" therefore AfCTA is the right "path to this liberation" he said.



He encouraged the youth and African traders as a whole to make use of the AfCTA initiative because "It attracts direct foreign investment" and among other benefits he noted. He added, "Hosting the (AfCTA) Secretariat is of advantage to you".



Dr. Fareed also urged young people in the SMEs to consider "merging your businesses", this to strengthen their trades and exposed them to the larger markets.



On his part, Ketu South Municipal Coordinating Director, Gilbert Enyonam Avemegah at the workshop called on the youth to "identify chances in economic crisis" and desist from "complaining about it".



He said the AfCTA programme is not meant for larger industries only hence the need for the SMEs to also take advantage of it in order to get the needed exposure of their products and services in other parts of Africa.



Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) and other business advisory agencies at the training facilitated the participants on their services and how to formulate and get their industries recognised.



Coconut oil, poultry, piggery, mushroom farming, soap and biscuit (ayigbe biscuit) productions and kente weaving are the common local industries in Ketu South Municipality.