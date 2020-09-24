Health News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

170 allied health graduates begin one-year housemanship

Deputy health minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

The Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) yesterday inducted 170 people into various disciplines to begin a one-year housemanship in health facilities across the country.



The number comprises 113 medical laboratory scientists and 57 optometrists from the University of Development Studies (UDS), University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The induction and oath-swearing ceremony on the theme: “The role of the Allied Health Professional: During and Post COVID-19”, is the first of series of induction ceremonies for some 3,000 persons who have completed various degree programmes in allied health across the country.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Oko Boye, who lauded health workers for their immeasurable role in the fight against COVID-19, entreated them to consider innovative ways in pressing home their demands as regards challenges surrounding their work.



He said the tendency of health workers to resort to strike actions puts the lives of patients at further risk, adding that, “we need to see our work as a whole enterprise and not a means to an end.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.