17-year-old final year SHS student drowns in River Okyen at Assin Andoh

Correspondence from Central Region



Stephen Nimakoh, a 17-year-old final year student of Assin Andoe Junior High School (JHS) in the Assin South District has drown in the river Okyen after an attempt to swim.



The final year student, who is a resident of Assin Andoe, was said to have gone out with his friends to the riverside to have fun and release some stress.



Nana Yaw Oten, Ebusua Kyeame of Assin Andoe, told GhanaWeb that effort to rescue the victim had proven futile and the leaders were doing their best to reach out to him.



He said some traditional rituals have been performed to help find the victim but they were yet to receive any good news.



The District Police Command has, however visited the scene but could not find the body.



A resident who pleaded anonymity said some rescue team from the town demanded an GHC70,000.00 from the family after claiming to have found the body.



Later when the family agreed and made half payment of the requested money, the team said they had not found the victim yet.



The family has made a formal report to the police to investigate the process.



