Health News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

162,541 persons vaccinated against coronavirus

AstraZeneca vaccine

As of March 6, 2021, 162,541 persons in the Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti Regions have been vaccinated in the ongoing mass inoculation exercise, according to the Ghana Health Service.



Out of the 162,541 people vaccinated, 82,601 are males and 79,940 are females.



The Greater Accra Region currently has the highest population of inoculated persons in the country at 104,174, followed closely by the Ashanti Region with 55,141 vaccinated persons.



The Central region currently has 3,226 vaccinated people.



So far only 381 people have been vaccinated in Kumasi – the lowest among the three regions, whereas 18,750 people have taken the vaccine in Bosomtwe – the highest among the three regions.



22,878 persons with known underlying co-morbidities have been vaccinated; 38,226 people who are above 60 years have also been vaccinated; 49,638 health workers have also been vaccinated.



This follows the deployment of the 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines received last week.



The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe had earlier indicated that he was optimistic about the successful roll-out of the vaccines due to the infrastructure put in place for the exercise.



The vaccines are being administered in the Greater Accra area, Greater Kumasi area, Awutu Senya East and West, Obuasi East and West.



Ghana on the 24th of February, 2021 became the 1st country under the COVAX scheme to receive vaccines.



