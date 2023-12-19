16-year-old suspected thief arrested

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 16-year-old-year-oldac Nana Nartey, has been arrested by market security in the Kasoa Metropolis as a suspect in a series of criminal activities in the market.



The suspect, a Form 1 student at the Suhum Technical Institute, according to reports, was identified as one of many criminals who have been stealing at the market, hence his arrest by the police.



Speaking about the arrest on Rainbow Radio Accra, Anita Obo, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Chairman at the Kasoa New Market, Alhaji Haruna Tetteh Mensah, said they will do everything legally to eliminate the criminals from the market.



“Market women will come to their shops in the morning, and all sorts of things have been done in their absence by ‘criminals’ and we want to prevent that this Christmas, and that’s how he was arrested.”



“We will hand him over to the police for further action because we cannot do anything about it, and the women are also ready to assist the police with whatever they need in this case,” Alhaji Haruna Tetteh Mensah said on Rainbow Radio Accra.