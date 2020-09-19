General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

16-year-old student commits suicide a day before writing last BECE paper

Mariam Batuley left the house at 10pm on Thursday but did not return

A 16-year-old girl named Mariam Batuley, a JHS Three (3) student has hanged herself just a day before writing her last paper in the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) at Abesewa, a Community at Dunkwa On Offin in Upper Denkyira East.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased left home Thursday night around 10 pm to attend to a nature call which is a few metres from the house, but she didn’t return.



A search was then conducted to locate her only for her to be found on Saturday morning hanging on a tree along the way to the toilet.



According to her classmates, she didn’t write their last paper on Friday which left them wondering why she didn’t turn up only for them to wake up Saturday morning to hear the sad news of her death.



The Dunkwa Police Division has since conveyed the body and deposited it at Dunkwa On-Offin Mortuary.

