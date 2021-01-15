General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Selorm Helen, Contributor

16-year-old girl gets 6-year full sponsorship for medical school

play videoDorcas Amemasor Delali has gained admission to the University of Health and Allied Sciences

The 16-year-old girl, a graduate of Sokode Senior High Technical School who needed money to pay her medical school admission fees has received help.



Dorcas Amemasor Delali scored 6As in her WASSCE and successfully secured admission to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho. She, however, had challenges footing the bills and she feared losing the admission slot due to her family’s inability to readily pay the required amount in full.



Her story was brought to the attention of the general public by freelance journalist and YouTube vlogger, Selorm Helen.



She needed Eleven Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢11,000) to officially enrol into the medical course. Out of this amount, her parents were able to raise Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢5,000).



The young girl in the interview, showed determination through her willingness to wait even if it would take her several years to save money for medical school.



“There is no alternative so if they aren’t able to raise the money, then it means I have to wait for another year and if that doesn’t happen after a year, I don’t know what I will do. It is medicine I want to pursue and nothing else,” Dorcas stressed.



She made an appeal to the Government, NGOs and philanthropists to assist her financially so she can pursue her dream.



The story attracted many benevolent people both in and outside Ghana and thankfully, donations were received to pay the rest of her fees at UHAS.

Apart from receiving support to pay the remaining 6,000 Ghana Cedis for her first-year fees, Dorcas managed to get full sponsorship for the entire six-year academic journey.



She is also receiving monthly allowances for other academic needs and personal care.



Mr. Amemasor, the father of the beneficiary says he is overwhelmed by the support, expressed gratitude to the donors and sponsors who want to remain anonymous.



“No man can mock God. For whatsoever a man sewed the same shall he harvest. All thanks be to God in the Highest, that He plants men like you along my daughter's path to assist her in achieving her dreams. As you sew, you shall harvest, exceedingly more than the seeds. May God our Father bless and prosper the works of your hands in the name of Jesus the living Christ. Amen,” he said.





