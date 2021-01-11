General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

16-year-old girl appeals for government scholarship to pursue medicine

play videoDorcas Amemasor Delali has gained admission to the University of Health and Allied Sciences

A 16-year-old girl is in dire need of monetary aid to enable her to fulfil her financial obligations to officially enrol into Medical School in Ghana.



Dorcas Amemasor Delali secured admission to pursue medicine at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Ho in the Volta Region.



Gaining admission to medical school was a dream come true for the young lady who had worked hard to score 6As in the recent West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



She is the best graduating student among her colleagues at the Sokode Senior High Technical School who sat for the 2020 WASSCE. Dorcas’ joy would be short-lived if help does not come through soon, as school resumes in few days and failing to pay the fees in full means forfeiting her admission slot.



She is among the first batch of the Free Senior High School beneficiaries, the Ghana Government’s flagship educational programme.



Dorcas disclosed in an interview with freelance journalist and YouTube vlogger Selorm Helen that, her parents have been able to raise only GH¢5,000 out of the GH¢11,000 fees she is required to pay to officially to enroll into the medical course.



“As at now, my parents have raised GH¢5,000 out of the admission fee of GH¢11,000. They actually requested for more loans to make full payment but they aren’t forthcoming. I tried applying for GetFund Scholarship but it didn’t go through,” she revealed.



The young determined girl says she is not interested in any other academic programme apart from medicine.



“There is no alternative so if they aren’t able to raise the money, then it means I have to wait for another year and if that doesn’t happen after a year, I don’t know what I will do. It is medicine I want to pursue and nothing else,” Dorcas stressed.



She is, therefore, appealing for support from the Government, NGOs and philanthropists to assist her financially so she can pursue her dream.



Kindly contact the writer, Selorm Helen via email: selormhelen25@gmail.com or reach her on WhatsApp/call +233265559202.



