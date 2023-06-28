16-year-old JHS graduate in critical condition after aborting 8-month-old pregnancy

General News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 16-year-old junior high school graduate, Maa Adwoa, is critically ill after attempting to terminate an 8-month pregnancy.



The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 26, 2023, in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.



Our reporter, Prince Collins Bening, said on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the JHS graduate bought a concoction from a herbalist in the area for GHC 400 and reportedly consumed it.



According to Prince Bening, the young girl’s parents advised her not to abort the pregnancy, but she refused and attempted to do so.



According to him, after consuming the concoction, she began to feel pain and rushed out to scream on the floor.



She was then taken to the hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.



He claimed that because the ambulance in the area was broken, she was rushed to the hospital on a motorbike.



She was initially taken to Adeiso Hospital but was later transferred to Nsawam Government Hospital.



She is currently responding to treatment, but the fetus did not survive, according to hospital officials.