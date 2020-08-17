Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

15th Coronavirus Address: President shades EC's Prophets of doom, Jeremiahs and naysayers

President Akufo-Addo has commended the Electoral Commission for conducting a successful registration exercise despite the naysayers.



While admiting that, "there were genuine and understandable concerns about conducting such a complex exercise, he, however, pointed out that "at the end of the day, Ghanaians did their civic duty by going out to register having found that the process was peaceful and safe.



The President, who was addressing the nation in the 15th edition of COVID-19 update, indicated that even people who put their lives on the line, swearing that the exercise will not take place; ended up registering.



"...there were those who expressed various degrees of hysterical and negativity towards the exercise; some who swore heaven and hell to resist the compilation of the register at the peril of their lives ended up registering," he shaded.



"By the Grace of God, the work of the Electoral Commission and the effective measures put in place by government, these prophecies of doom did not materialize," the President added.



Tribal sentiments



President Akufo-Addo also touched on reports of tribal comments against the EC and his government.



He said: "the professional Jeremiahs and naysayers who seek cynically to make a profitable industry out of spreading falsehoods fear and panic-stoking divisive ethnic sentiments underestimate the resolve and the determination of Ghanaians to build a united democratic peaceful and happy Ghana; we will continue to work hard to prove them wrong."









