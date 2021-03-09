Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Class FM

156 criminals busted in operation ‘No space for criminals in Accra’

Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 156 suspected criminals in an ongoing operation dubbed “No space for criminals in Accra.”



The suspects were rounded up in various criminal dens and ghettos at Nungua, Nima, La, Pokuase and West Weija district.



According to the regional command, the operation will be sustained to curb criminal activities within the region.



Speaking to the journalists, the Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge noted that the suspects are being screened and those found culpable will be arraigned.



She said: “The Regional Police Accra under the command of DCOP Mr Afful Boakye-Yiadom has conducted a special operation code name ‘No space for criminals in Accra’ and have arrested at least 156 suspected criminals from their hideouts.



“The five-day operation which began on the third of March and still counting targeted locations noted to be harbouring criminals, cemeteries, ghettos, markets and other similar areas across the 14 divisions in Accra.



“Those arrested were mostly drug peddlers found with quantities of wrapped narcotic substances, tramadol. And others were also arrested with concoctions mixed with the same narcotic substances which were being sold to their customers and you and I know the correlation between substance abuse and crime.



“So the command embarked on the operation to disrupt activities of criminals who continue to target and attack decent people in society either on the street, their homes, in their vehicles or as pedestrians.



“All the suspects are being taken through various levels of screening and interrogation against police’s criminal data and record and those found culpable will be put before the law court. It is an operation that has just begun and we hope to continue until the criminals change their nefarious activities.”