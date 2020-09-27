General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Daily Mail

152kg of cocaine concealed in sugar intercepted at Tema Port

The 152 cocaine which was intercepted at Tema Harbour

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted 152kg of cocaine concealed in a shipment of sugar from Brazil at the Tema Harbour.



A statement from NACOC on Saturday, September 26, 2020 said the interception was successfully carried out based on intelligence gathered in conjunction with other security outfits such as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security Council Secretariat.



The bags of sugar containing the concealed cocaine

The statement added that a number of arrests have been made in connection with the seizure after lab tests confirmed the substances were cocaine.



Below is the full press statement:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.