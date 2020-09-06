Diasporian News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

$150 for coronavirus test exorbitant - Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad

Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana

The Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad has stated that the fee being charged for the Coronavirus test at the Kotoka International Airport is exorbitant.



All those arriving in Ghana after the opening of the KIA to international flights are to pay $150 respectively.



The Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad stated that taking into account that another test needs to be done 72 hours before departure, the $150 is too high especially when one travels with family members.



“The concern is centered on the $150 charge that has to be paid for COVID-19 test at the Airport in Accra. We find this charge exorbitant.



Taking into account that another test needs to be done 72 hours before departure, the $150 is high especially when one travels with family members,” the Group stated.



The group is, therefore, appealing to government to reduce the cost for them.



“We therefore request that the fee of $150 be reduced considerably to match the average fee in Ghanaian laboratories. We hope that this request will meet your consideration,” the Group said.





