15-year-old girl dies after wall collapsed on her at Mankessim

A fifteen-year-old girl met her untimely death after a fence wall collapsed on her at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



Three others, however, escaped this unfortunate incident.



According to kasapafmonline.com report, the victim known as Winnifred Abena Binney was playing with her three other siblings while raining when the incident happened.



The report added that due to the heavy rains, the fence wall which was under construction suddenly collapsed on her.



Janet Binney, mother of the deceased whiles speaking to Kasapa News said, immediately after she saw what happened, she quickly called for help from neighbours.



The neighbours then rushed and removed the collapsed wall from the girl, but was found dead.



Her body, according to the report, has been deposited at the Roman Catholic Hospital Mortuary at Mankessim.



The incident which happened on Saturday, June 10, 2023, has been reported to the Police.



