15-year-old boy defiles 3-year-old girl at Assin Sienchem

A 15-year-old boy, Kwame Broni, has defiled a three-year-old girl at Assin Sienchem in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



The suspect is said to be fond of defiling young girls as he recently allegedly defiled two children from the nearby communities within the District but the matter was settled at home.



He pushed the little girl onto his bed and defiled her when he asked her to come for money.



The mother of the victim told Kasapa FM News, Yaw Boagyan that she saw blood oozing out of the girl’s vagina, and after questioning her she disclosed that the suspect had defiled her.



According to the victim’s family, they don’t have money to push the case to court.



Nana Kojo Kwafo, the Uncle to the victim, appealed to the police to seek justice for the victim.



“I am appealing to the Police in the Assin North to do conduct investigation into the matter and bring the suspect to book if he’s found guilty. We haven’t sent the issue to the police because the family is not having money.”

