Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: My News GH

15 police attackers remanded by a Tamale Court

The suspects in police custody

Fifteen (15) residents of Kpawumu–Fuo in Tamale in the Northern Region who were arrested for launching a bloody attack on policemen who were on official duty in the area have been remanded by the court.



The suspects are set to appear before the court on November 20, 2020, according to MyNewsGh.com’s court correspondent in Tamale.



All suspects whose plea were not taken, have been provisionally charged with assault on public officers, causing unlawful harm and rioting and use of offensive weapons.



MyNewsGh.com on Thursday reported how two policemen were badly injured after being attacked with machetes and sticks by angry residents of Kpawumu–Fuo in Tamale who left them with multiple injuries



Lance Corporal Atsu Adanu sustained deep cut on his head and forehead while colleague Mordzi Samuel also received a deep cut at the back of his head and forehead following the severe beatings they received in the hands of the residents.



According to police sources available to MyNewsGh.com, the policemen had gone to the area to arrest one Abdul Rahman who is wanted in a case of stealing which is under investigation at the station CID in Tamale.



The policemen armed with one AK 47 rifle arrested the suspect but the community rushed on them with cutlasses and sticks beat them up and took the suspect, disarmed them and took the AK 47 rifle away.



A called reinforcement and the patrol team rushed to the scene and rescued the policemen and sent them to Tamale teaching hospital for treatment.





