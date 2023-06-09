15 persons sustain injuries after a heavy downpour at Awutu Senya West

Regional News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A violent thunderstorm has injured 15 people, predominantly traders, in Awutu Senya West.



Traders who were trading under their sheds during the storm suffered varying degrees of injury.



According to a report acquired by Rainbowradioonline.com, the storm, which included thunder, damaged a tree, which toppled and trapped the traders and their children.



They were later rescued and taken to the hospital, where they are presently being treated.



Member of Parliament Hon. Gizzella Agbtuo Tetteh has since visited the 15 victims at the hospital and the marketplace where the tragedy occurred.



The MP detailed the situation to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



She added that she has partnered with the National Disaster Management Organisation to assist the victims.



“I have visited some of the victims. Some of them are being treated at a trauma centre. Others have suffered serious injuries. I personally paid the victims’ medical bills and gave them stipends.



I’ve done my best to deal with the matter. I would also send carpenters to the market to rebuild the sheds that had been demolished.”