General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: 3 News

146 coronavirus cases recorded among schools in six regions

146 positive cases of the coronavirus pandemic have been recorded in some schools in six regions in the country.



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye who disclosed this at a media briefing said so far, there have been no fatality or recoveries.



It has been more than two weeks, since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of all levels of schools, after almost a year of closure, due to COVID-19.



A total of 146 cases of the virus have been recorded in some schools across the country. The eastern region has 83 cases in 1 school, greater Accra has Fifty (56) cases in some 23 schools, and the central region with 8 cases in some 3 schools.



23 schools in Greater Accra has so far reported 56 cases and no fatality. And I must say that parents are duly been informed,” Dr. Kuma Aboagye stated.



Currently, the Senior Secondary Schools with the largest hotspots are within the Upper West, Western, Greater Accra, and Eastern regions.



Meanwhile, the Ghana health service says there is a surge in the number of workplace infections as it urges compliance with the safety protocols.



The service is also recording a decline in cases among new arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport.



The pandemic has claimed 482 lives, with 6,938 active cases.