145 voters fail to turn up as voting ends in New Juaben South without hitches

The special voting exercise was held on Monday December, 1, 2020

Voting has ended successfully at the Galloway Police School Canteen polling station in the New Juaben South at exactly 5 pm.



The voting process went on and ended smoothly without any major hitch even though a total of 15 security officers who walked to vote were surprisingly told their names were not in the register.



The affected persons apparently sent their details late after the special voting list had already been compiled by the Electoral Commission.



They were however assured by the EC officials that their names would be put in the main register so they can vote on December 7.



Speaking to the media, Municipal Electoral Officer for New Juaben, Kofi Owusu Asante, expressed worry that about 145 voters couldn't turn up to vote.



According to him, these people will not have the opportunity to vote come December 7 as their names will be classified under the absent list.

