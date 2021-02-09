General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: GNA

142 coronavirus positive cases recorded in schools in four regions

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

A total of 142 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in some junior and senior high schools in four regions.



Fifty-six (56) positive cases were confirmed in 23 schools in the Greater Accra Region.



Eighty-two (82) positive cases, comprising 73 students and nine staff were recorded in the Eastern Region, three cases in the Upper West Region and a single case in a school in the Western Region.



They have been isolated and receiving treatment at the various treatment centres.



No death has, so far, been recorded from the school infections.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, announced this at a COVID-19 Media Updates in Accra on Tuesday.



There have been 82 confirmed positive cases in the Eastern Region, comprising 73 students and nine staff after 553 suspected samples were tested.



He said, for stance, 17 suspected cases were reported in Presbyterian Boys Senior High School(PRESEC.), Legon, in LA NKwatanang District, but only four were confirmed positive.



Twenty-four(24) suspected cases were reported in West Africa Senior High School((WASS) but 13 students tested positive.



Three suspected cases were reported in Wesley Grammar School, but only one student tested positive.



The Odorkor Cluster of Schools reported 15 suspected cases, but five students tested positive.



Achimota Senior High School reported six suspected cases and all the six tested positive. There were eight suspected cases in Achimota Basic School and all eight cases were positive.



Six students tested positive in New Page Preparatory School, two confirmed positive cases in Accra Technical Institute after reporting 11 suspected cases, Dzowolu JHS reported 11 suspected cases but only one positive.



Roman Ridge School also recorded 11 suspected cases, but one was positive, while three positive cases were confirmed in the Saint Elizabeth Schools after 10 suspected cases were reported in the school.



Students and pupils returned to school in January this year, after almost 10 months at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A total 9.2 million students were affected, while 500,000 teachers and non-teaching staff were also affected.