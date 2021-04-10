14-year-old wee smoker sets 10-year-old boy ablaze at Ngleshi Amanfrom

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A 10-year-old boy (name withheld) has been set ablaze Friday evening at Ngleshie Amanfrom near Kasoa in the Ga-South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region by a 14-year-old wee smoker called Hammer.



According to information gathered, the suspect bought petrol and decided to set a popular mallam (spiritualist) in the area and his family ablaze because he (mallam) has exposed him to his parents that he’s addicted to wee smoking.



In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, Kojo Samuel, the victim’s father revealed that when Hammer stormed the mallam’s house to burn it, his wife quickly informed the mallam and his family to run for their life.



The woman’s action got the suspect infuriated hence decided to teach her a lesson.



He then vented his anger on the woman’s innocent son whom he saw by the roadside by setting him ablaze.



A report has been filed at the Amanfrom Police station but the suspect is yet to be arrested.