14-year-old boy attacked by armed men at Gomoa Potsin

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Gomoa Potsin are afraid of the recent increase in criminal activity in the area and have requested that authorities intervene.



Following the attack on a 14-year-old child by unknown assailants, residents are demanding urgent action.



The child is fighting for his life at Accra’s 37 Military Hospital after being attacked by unknown assailants and suffering many deep machete wounds.



The minor, Philip Dadzie, a JHS 2 student at Gomoa Potsin D/A Junior High School, was attacked while jogging on the Potsin-Dominase stretch by unknown assailants.



The victim was attacked by two people on a motorcycle, according to the information.



The two apparently approached the victim to ask for directions but instead launched an attack on him, inflicting machete wounds.



In an interview with some eyewitnesses who observed the victim after the attack and raised the alarm for his rescue, they told Rainbow Radio’s reporter Oheneba Ademah that there was no provocation between the victim and his attackers.



The victim was initially treated at the Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic but was later transferred to Accra’s 37 Military Hospital.



He suffered a severe head wound.



Residents in the region claim they are terrified by the recent spate of such instances in the area.



They are more concerned that police in the area are under-resourced to combat crime efficiently, and they are advocating for changes.



Jerry Kwaku and the medical superintendent at the Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic, Vlad Nkegbe, also lamented the rise in similar attacks.



He stated that the clinic has recorded and treated multiple incidences of victim assault by unknown perpetrators.