14 farming Communities in Akyem Abuakwa demonstrate over dispossession of lands

About fourteen farming communities in Akyem Abuakwa area have demonstrated over what they say is the wanton land dispossession happening in the enclave.



The residents predominantly farmers say their ancestors acquired lands and settled in their present communities over 200 years ago, however their lands are being taken away from them by some Chiefs in Akyem Area.



According to them, they have been dispossessed of their farmlands and plots of land to real estate developers and sand winners, and have been left at the mercy of landguards and forestry guards.



They claim if government fails to intervene in the matter, they’ll square up with the invaders.



“Vulnerable peasant farmers are being harassed and chased away by landguards. They have destroyed their farmlands. We acquired the lands from our great grandfathers who had legal titles to it. We have all the documents sufficient to claim ownership.



“However, one Mankatta who allegedly bought 27,000 acres from Teacher Mante through to Asuboi and Abodiemu, as well as KOANS Estate who claimed he bought some 2800 acres lying at the other side of the road, are ejecting us from the land and disturbing our peace,” one of the protestors, Vincent Abedi fumed.

