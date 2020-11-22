General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

13 tertiary institutions hooked on free Wi-Fi

The project was executed by ECG

Vice President Dr Bawumia commissioned Government’s flagship Free Wi-fi Project to tertiary institutions in Accra on Friday, November 20, 2020.



The project, which was executed by ECG, leverages ECG’s fibre-optic network to provide free internet connectivity to tertiary institutions. The pilot covered 13 tertiary institutions within the ECG coverage area.



The 13 beneficiary institutions are: University of Ghana, Legon; Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi; University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast; University of Education, Winneba; Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Accra; the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho; University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa; and University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The rest are Regional Maritime University, Accra; Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), Accra; Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra; Ghana Institute of Languages, Accra and National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), Accra.



Two other public tertiary institutions, University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale and the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani as well as the campuses of newly created University Colleges in northern Ghana, fall outside the operational area of ECG and will be served by the Northern Electricity Company (NEDCO) in collaboration with GRIDCO and NITA.



Government is also providing free-WiFi to all 722 public Senior High Schools, 46 Colleges of Education. Work on this is virtually complete and will be commissioned soon.



The government’s digitization agenda is fully on course to transform Ghana.

