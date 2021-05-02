13 teenage pregnancies recorded every one hour, 110,000 recorded in 2020 - GHS statistics

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: News Ghana

Teenage pregnancy remains a big challenge in Ghana and data from the annual Ghana Health Service (GHS) statistics on this is very alarming.



This data shows that in 2020 nearly 301 girls are impregnated every day in Ghana while 13 teenage pregnancies recorded every one hour.



According to the GHS, Ghana recorded a total of 109888 teen pregnancies with the lowest girls to be put in the family way being ten-year-olds.



Per the data, girls between the ages of 10 and 14 years account for 2,865 pregnancies recorded in 2020 whiles another 107,023 girls between the ages of 15-19 were impregnated within the same year.











