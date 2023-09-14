13 fishermen feared dead in a boat accident at Ada

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

About 13 fishermen are feared dead in a boat accident that occurred on Thursday morning at Ada in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.





The District National Disaster Management (NADMO) Coordinator, Coordinator, Ebenezer Teye Kisseh Nartey who confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com, indicated that two fishing boats carrying a total of 23 fishermen capsized at the estuary whilst trying to enter into the Volta River.





He revealed that all 10 fishermen in one of the boats were rescued alive but the 13 other fishermen in the second boat are still missing.



He stated that his outfit in collaboration with the Ghana Navy was on a search and rescue mission for the other missing persons.