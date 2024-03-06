13,516 trained teachers deployed nationwide for mandatory one-year national service

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has deployed 13,516 trained teachers, who have graduated from the country’s accredited Colleges of Education.



The trained teachers have been deployed to serve their mandatory one-year national service in basic and second-cycle schools nationwide.



The NSS has therefore asked the teachers to visit the their website at www.nss.gov.gh, to verify their placements.



They are also required to proceed to the respective NSS Regional Secretariats to finalize the registration process.



A statement issued and signed by Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, Acting Director, Corporate Affairs of the NSS on Monday, March 4, 2024, said that the registration commences on Friday, March 8, 2024, at all centres.