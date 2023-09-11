12th batch of Chinese medical team to Ghana holds free clinic at Akuse

General News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A team of 11 Chinese Medical Doctors from LEKMA Hospital, who form the 12th Batch of Chinese Doctors dispatched to Ghana every year, have successfully held a three-day free medical clinic for the people of Akuse near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.



The Chinese Medical Team coming from the largest Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, provided clinical services for over 100 local employees of China Power Sinohydro, a Chinese state-owned company as well as other community residents and members.



The 3-day medical clinic which commenced Friday 8th September to Sunday 10th September was sponsored by China Power/Sinohydro in Ghana with FosunPharma that also donated free drugs and medications after the screening.



Some of the health issues that were covered include general checks for health status, Malaria, Typhoid, Glaucoma, Cataract, Joint pains, waist pains and aging issues, Diabetes, High Cholesterol and Obesity, Stomach problems among several other cases.



The event was on the theme "Care For Life, Care For Health, And Serve The Public."



The exercise started from the Akuse EP Church Shalom Congregation on Friday through to the Akuse VRA Club House on Saturday and the Church of Pentecost on Sunday.



The beneficiaries happily welcomed this timely initiative because most of them had been struggling to meet their medical needs and payment of medical bills.



Mr. Alexander Chen Zhenrong,

Chief Representative for Powerchina/Sinohydro in Ghana stated that the exercise was meant to deepen the China-Ghana Friendship and Diplomatic relations between the two countries and the company's Corporate Social Responsibility.



"The LEKMA Hospital, also known as the Ghana-China Friendship Hospital, is a governmental health facility located at Teshie Tsui Bleoo in Accra built by the Chinese Government as a gift in 2010 to serve as a friendship hospital between Ghana and China while Sinohydro has also been a very good friend to Ghanaians because we built the Bui Dam and we have done a lot of other corporate social responsibilities in Ghana," he said.



Mr. Chen continued "the LEKMA Hospital was built by the Chinese and they have Chinese doctors who visit the facility every year to undertake various medical operations to further boost medical support at the hospital with their highly trained professional medical officers well versed in their various capacities and field of expertise.



The Chinese Medical Team have over the years worked with their Ghanaian counterparts offering successful medications in the area of Traditional and Alternative Medicines."



Mr. Chen further indicated that the medical exercise was to assist the people of Akuse in helping to address some health challenges they had long encountered.



He added that the Chinese Community loves Ghanaians and they will continue to do their best for the good people of Ghana.



On his part, the Chief Medical Captain, Dr. Du Yushan, said the three-day free medical care was the seventh free outreach program by the team since their arrival in Ghana around March 2023.



"We have been here almost half a year and see many Ghanaians who need better health care but do not get it. So our medical team aims to do our best and take full advantage of our experience and expertise to offer quality service to the country," Du said.



Starting in the afternoon, you could see the temporary clinic was so crowded with local patients queuing up for consultations.



Chinese doctors offered free medical checkups and treatment for malaria, and later donated a batch of medications to locals."



A resident and a beneficiary of the free medical clinic, Mr. Michael Akuffo thanked the Chinese medical delegation for the gesture.