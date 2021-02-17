Health News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

128 lives lost to coronavirus disease in the first two weeks of February

Ghana's coronavirus related deaths recorded has risen to 561

128 lives have been claimed so far by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the first two weeks of February 2021 in Ghana.



The daily update released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that Ghana recorded 22.8% deaths from Coronavirus between February 1, 2021 to February 13, 2021.



Ghana's coronavirus related deaths recorded has risen to 561.



According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, newly recorded cases as at February 13, 2021, is 702 with 6 new deaths.



This keeps the country's daily infection rate within the 700 average as has been the case over the past week.



The number of current active cases has further risen to 7,866 with the cumulative number of confirmed cases now 77,748.



69,321 of the cumulative number of cases are said to have recovered from the virus whiles 561 of the total infections have resulted in deaths.



See below the regional breakdown of the cumulative case count:



Greater Accra Region - 45,191



Ashanti Region - 13,822



Western Region - 4,559



Eastern Region - 3,342



Central Region - 2,697



Volta Region - 1,386



Bono East Region - 966



Northern Region - 862



Bono Region - 833



Upper East Region - 814



Western North Region - 773



Ahafo Region - 625



Upper West Region - 307



Oti Region - 258



Savannah Region - 69



North East Region - 61