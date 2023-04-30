12-year-old escapes from abductors, one arrested

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police in the Upper West Region have arrested one person in connection with the alleged abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Wa, the regional capital.



His accomplice according to the Police is currently at large.



The Father of the victim alleged that the abduction occurred on a Saturday, April 22 at about 11:00 in the morning.



Reports indicate that the victim was accosted by two unidentified men on a motorbike.



They allegedly threatened to kill her if she raised any alarm.



The victim had been sent to buy drugs from a chemical shop.



The victim lived with the parents at the Airport Extension residential area in Wa.



The minor also revealed that she was taken to an uncompleted building where she was tied with a rope and a handkerchief on her mouth.



The 12-year-old however managed to escape when her abductors abandoned her the next day.