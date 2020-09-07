Regional News of Monday, 7 September 2020

12-year-old boy jumps to death to escape beatings from father

Kabiru Alabi died few minutes after he was rushed to the roadside

Ayekoo-Ayekoo, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central region has been thrown into a state of shock and anger over the death of a 12-year-old boy.



Identified as Kabiru Alabi, the late boy jumped from the second-floor of his house Sunday to his death to escape further beatings from his father.



According to the report filed by Daily Graphic, the young boy who sustained critical injuries in the head when he fell to the ground, died a few minutes later when he was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.



The incident which happened at 5 am on Sunday, 6th September 2020, according to an eye witness account is the aftermath of repetitive abuse from the late boy's father.



"I even shouted to ask if they want to kill him," Graphic quoted one of the eyewitnesses.



But for the timely intervention of the police, angry members of the community would have lynched the couple as they claim the boy had frequently suffered beatings at the hand of his father at their residence which is the second floor of Block B at the Ayekoo-Ayekoo flats.



The Father of the late boy identified as Luckman Alabi, and his wife, who is the stepmother of Kabiru, Kobiaba Wriketts are currently in police custody to assist with investigations.



The central regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Irene Oppong confirmed the incident adding that the couple have been charged with murder.

