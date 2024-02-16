12 pass out as Zone 5 chapter Greater Accra GNAG hold annual graduation

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Zone Five chapter of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Garage on Thursday, February 15, 2024, held the 2024 edition of its annual graduation ceremony with twelve effectively trained passing out.



The brief but congenial ceremony had in attendance the immediate past Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim who doubles as the lawmaker for the Trobu constituency as well as national, regional and local executives of the GNAG.



Addressing the gathering, Moses Anim congratulated the graduates and their masters for their meticulousness, assiduousness and commitment to the profession.



He outlined how the Akufo-Addo government has implemented various policy interventions to shape the industry and ensure that the auto-mechanic industry in the country is given the needed recognition and support.



Stressing on the importance of the industry, Moses Anim disclosed that the Akufo-Addo government, upon assumption of office, noticed that empowering the Commission For Technical And Vocational Educational Training was fundamental to the growth of the informal sector and hence made provisions to make the commission more impactful.



He noted that the government managed to bring all the hitherto scattered training institute under the Ministry of Education to ensure effective oversight and proper streamlining of their activities.



Turning his focus to the graduates, Moses Anim urged them to all times uphold the principles of truthfulness, honesty and openness to modern technological tools.



He explained that with technological advances changing at fast pace, it is imperative that the workers in that industry adapt and embrace them.



He concluded his speech with a GHC1000 donation to the organizers of the event.





The chairman of the Zone 5 chapter of Greater Accra GNAG, Seth Kwabla Klugah described the days as a fulfilling one for the trainers and graduates as they have worked diligently to reach this far.



He gave a historical context to the existence of GNAG and assured that the executives would continue to protect the business interest and welfare of its members.



He placed much emphasis on the integral role of auto-mechanics in the country and reminded the graduates of the need to be good ambassadors of the association.



Each of the 12 graduands was presented with a certificate at the end of the ceremony and they indicated their excitement with a glowing message of appreciation to their masters and the association.



Other dignitaries who graced the event are the Principal of Applied Technology Institute, the Director in charge of the Informal Sector at Ghana Education Service and reps from GESTA and FEPTAG.



