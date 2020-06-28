You are here: HomeNews2020 06 28Article 992302

12 iconic Ghanaian women who went to Holy Child School

Holy Child School, also known as Angel’s Hill, is one of Ghana’s top all-female institution. Located in Cape Coast, the school was founded by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus (SHCJ) in 1946

The school is highly ranked amongst the best schools on the continent and has churned out the best overall female student in the 2003 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE) and recently two of its students, Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland and Audrey Emefa Awuttey were adjudged top candidates for the 2017 West African Senior School Examination, WASSCE.

Popularly known as Holico, the school currently has over 1000 girls aged between 14 and 18 years as its students.

The school motto is “Facta Non Verba” which simply means Actions Not Words.

Holico is known for providing a holistic education for females so that they may strive to achieve higher heights and become “Women of Substance. In Ghana, the world at large, the school has produced icons and leading women in the fields of medicine, fashion, law, politics and civil service.

Here are 12 Hopsans who are blazing the trail

Anna Bossman



Ghana’s Ambassador to France

Sabina Dankwah



Vice President, Goldman Sachs

Nikki Sammonas



Actress and Host

Aseye



Medical doctor and TV Host

Prof. Nana Aba Amfo



Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana

Akosua Agyapong



Music Icon

Kokui Selormey



Opera Singer and TV Host

Joyce Bamford-Addo



First Female Speaker of Parliament

Regina Honu



Social Entrepreneur, software developer and founder of Soronko Solutions

Valerie Lawson



Makeup Artist

Sarah Christian



Fashion designer

Phyllis Boison



Beauty queen

