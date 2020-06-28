General News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: braperucci.africa

12 iconic Ghanaian women who went to Holy Child School

Holy Child School, also known as Angel’s Hill, is one of Ghana’s top all-female institution. Located in Cape Coast, the school was founded by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus (SHCJ) in 1946



The school is highly ranked amongst the best schools on the continent and has churned out the best overall female student in the 2003 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE) and recently two of its students, Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland and Audrey Emefa Awuttey were adjudged top candidates for the 2017 West African Senior School Examination, WASSCE.



Popularly known as Holico, the school currently has over 1000 girls aged between 14 and 18 years as its students.



The school motto is “Facta Non Verba” which simply means Actions Not Words.



Holico is known for providing a holistic education for females so that they may strive to achieve higher heights and become “Women of Substance. In Ghana, the world at large, the school has produced icons and leading women in the fields of medicine, fashion, law, politics and civil service.



Here are 12 Hopsans who are blazing the trail



Anna Bossman







Ghana’s Ambassador to France



Sabina Dankwah







Vice President, Goldman Sachs



Nikki Sammonas







Actress and Host



Aseye







Medical doctor and TV Host



Prof. Nana Aba Amfo







Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana



Akosua Agyapong







Music Icon



Kokui Selormey







Opera Singer and TV Host



Joyce Bamford-Addo







First Female Speaker of Parliament



Regina Honu







Social Entrepreneur, software developer and founder of Soronko Solutions



Valerie Lawson







Makeup Artist



Sarah Christian







Fashion designer



Phyllis Boison







Beauty queen





