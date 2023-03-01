12 additional cases of Lassa Fever confirmed in Ghana

Health News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed 12 additional cases of Lassa Fever a few days after confirming two cases that led to the death of one person.



According to the GHS, the twelve new cases were a result of the institution of control measures including contact tracing and testing.



It said the new cases were close contacts of the two cases that were confirmed on February 26, 2023.



The statement issued by the GHS said “This brings to 14 the total number of confirmed cases for this outbreak. One death has so far been recorded. All 13 cases are alive and in stable condition and are being managed in designated health facilities.



A total of 97 contacts have been identified and efforts are underway to identify more contacts.



A probable case has been reported from Central Region and contacts are being identified and monitored while we await confirmation,” the statement added.



