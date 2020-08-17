Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 August 2020

12 Nigerians arrested for trafficking and cyber crime

The 12 suspects are expected to be handed to the Ghana Immigration Service for onward deportation

Twelve Nigerians are currently in the custody of the Prampram Divisional Police Command, on charges of trafficking and cybercrime-related offences.



The suspects who also entered the country illegally were picked up from their hideouts after months of surveillance on their activities by the police.



The suspects, Samuel John 23, Akosi Buatsi 28, Happy Ebogum 20, Salami Shadrack 21, Julius Eluji 23, Michael Agli 30, Francis Edunuyi 21, Victor Osazi 22, Nosa Osunubum 27, Favour Edupolor 20, Albert Esawo 24, and Collins Osunubum 26, who are all Nigerian nationals, were picked up by the police on August 1st, from their hideout at the Emef Estate in Prampram.



Briefing the press, Divisional Police Commander, Chief Supt Foli Washington, said the arrests were effected after weeks of surveillance, following a report by six of the suspects, who had confessed to the police of being trafficked into the country last year by ring leader, Collins Osunubum, to work as cyber fraudsters.



According to the commander, the six suspects had to escape from their masters and report to the police following the harsh treatment meted out to them, anytime they failed to collect monies from their victims.



He said items retrieved from the suspects, include laptops and other gadgets used for their activities.



Chief Supt Washington, further advised Landlords and house owners to contact the police anytime they intend to rent out their houses and rooms to foreigners, so they undertake the needed background checks, to prevent the influx of criminal minded illegal immigrants.



Meanwhile, the 12 suspects are expected to be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for onward deportation.





