119 Zongo Development Fund projects to be commissioned, more coming - VP Bawumia

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that government is set to commission 119 infrastructure projects financed by the Zongo Development Fund.



The Zongo Development Fund was established by the Akufo-Addo government to prioritize and accelerate development in Zongos, considered one of the most highly deprived communities.



After four years of existence, the Fund has made a telling impact in many Zongo communities across the country with infrastructure development.



Speaking at the closing session of the annual interpretation of the Qur'an (Tafsir) by the National Chief Imam in Accra on Saturday, Dr Bawumia said the 119 projects are just the beginning and that there are many more coming.



"119 projects have been completed and they will be commissioning them. This is just the beginning and many more are on the way," said Dr. Bawumia.



He said 79 more projects are at about 98% complete, bringing the total number of projects which will be inaugurated to 198.



The projects include classroom blocks, libraries, ICT centers, health facilities, roads, bridges, drainage and water systems and AstroTurfs.



Dr. Bawumia also spoke about the government's effort at prioritizing and promoting education in the zongos.



He said the government, last year, awarded 40 scholarships to brilliant-but-needy students from Zongo communities to study medicine, adding that the processes have started for another 40 to be sent to Cuba this year.