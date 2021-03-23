11-year-old girl missing after being accused of stealing GHC20

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The family of an 11-year-old girl who has gone missing at Ajumako Baah in the Central region are calling for help.



The minor, a class five pupil at the Ajumako Baah Methodist Basic School, Theresa Sabato, went missing some three weeks ago.



The grandmother of the victim told Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare that the pupil went missing after being accused of stealing GHC20 from another tenant.



The grandmother disclosed her neighbour accused the minor of stealing her money because she allegedly saw her walking out of her room.



Since that day, the family have not set an eye on her again.



They have, therefore, admonished the police to assist them in finding the missing girl.