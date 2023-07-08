11-year-old girl goes blind in one eye after physical abuse by stepmother

General News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

An 11-year-old girl, identified as Mommie Agyemang, has been left blinded in one eye as a result of the physical abuse by her stepmother.



Wearing a spectacle to cover her swollen eyes, the young girl disclosed that her predicament happened during the lockdown in 2019.



Sharing her ordeal in an interview on the Oyerepa Afutuo Show, with Auntie Naa, and monitored by GhanaWeb, a sobbing Mommie Agyemang narrated that her stepmother hit her in the eyes with a cane because she was late in responding to her calls.



"During the lockdown, she called me to send me on an errand, but I didn't hear. It was my friend who told me my mom was calling me. When I went, she was hiding a cane at her back, so I decided to run away. But she warned that if I run away, she will throw a stone at me," she recalled.



Agyemang added that her constant plea to her stepmom, identified only as Aso, to draw her attention to the fact that the cane had hit her eyes, were ignored.



"So, I stopped running and she started beating me with the cane. Unfortunately, the cane hit my eyes. I was drawing her attention to the fact that my eyes had been hit by the cane, but she ignore me. I took my bath and she sent me on the errand, still ignoring my pleas. She sent me to buy oil and rice to be cooked that evening," she added.



Her stepmother, realising the damage she had caused, further warned her never to disclose to anyone, or even her father, that she was the culprit behind her swollen eyes.



"Then later in the evening, she warned me not to tell my father that she was the one who hit my eyes with a cane but rather I should say, it was my younger sibling," she said.



Mommie Agyemang's father, after returning from the farm, according to her, didn't also bother to take his child to the hospital.



"I told my father the same thing when he came home in the evening from the farm. After that, I couldn't see things properly. There was a white substance on my eyes. My father also didn't take me to the hospital. It was my mother who came for me to take me to the hospital," she added.



Hannah, Agyemang's biological mother, who was also on the show, disclosed that she reported the case to the police and her rival was arrested and arraigned before court.



"The Enchi court in its ruling sentenced her to 6 months in prison and that she must pay GH¢1,200 as fine to the victim (that's my child)," she also said.



Though her rival was sentenced to prison, Hannah believes the damage caused to her 11-year-old daughter is irreparable.



Watch the video below monitored by GhanaWeb below;







