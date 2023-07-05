11-year-old girl drowns after torrential rains at Anwomaso

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A class four pupil has met her untimely death after heavy running water swept her away at Anwomaso-High Tension in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The 11-year-old girl, Agatha Oforiwaaa, according to residents was taken away by the running water after she slipped and fell in a huge bridge while playing in the rain showers.



Speaking to OTEC news reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the uncle of the deceased, Opanin Agyei said the girl was pronounced dead at the Emena Hospital on Wednesday July 5, 2023 after residents saw her body over 200 meters away from the accident scene.



“Agatha and her friends were hovering around the vicinity when the torrential rains stopped on Tuesday evening so she was playing with some of her friends.



“We were told they were five friends playing but four of them came home and reported that, Agatha had fell into the river, residents tried their best to locate her but all their efforts proved futile



“We came back the next morning after chiefs in the area poured libation and found her metres away,” the deceased's uncle explained.



He noted that the body of the deceased has since been kept at the morgue of Emena hospital.