11-year-old boy with hole-in-heart appeals for GH¢50,000 to undergo surgery

play videoMother of Ferkaa Ahmed is appealing to the general public to come to the aid of his son

Corrrespondence from Bono Region:



The family of an 11-year-old boy in Japekrom in the Bono region, Ferkaa Ahmed, is appealing for financial support to enable him to undergo heart surgery.



Medical records from the National Cardiothoracic Centre indicate that he has developed a complex hole in heart also known as Tetralogy Of Fallout (TOF).



With the hole in his heart widening as he grows, the condition has made breathing difficult for the young boy, and also gets fatigued easily.



According to doctors, Ahmed will need an amount of GH¢50,000 an equivalent of $9,000 to undergo a surgical procedure known as primary repair surgery to correct the defect.



The amount will be the total cost of surgery, anaesthesia, and intensive care.



Sadly, both parents of Ahmed who are farmers and can hardly let ends meet say they are struggling to raise the full amount to facilitate the medical procedure.



The poor and desperate parents have even put up their cocoa farm on sale in a bid to raise the huge amount but to no avail.



The mother of Ahmed Yaa Meri disclosed to GhanaWeb that his son requires the surgery immediately to save him as his health keeps deteriorating with each passing day.



With tears in her eyes, she cried that she does not want to lose Ahmed who describes as a special child, and appealed to the general public to help her raise the amount to save the life of Ahmed.



“Doctors have revealed that my son is suffering a hole in the heart. The only way to save him is through surgery which is very expensive for us. I am therefore appealing to the general public to donate towards his surgery which will cost GHC50,000,” the mother pleaded.



Meanwhile, Ahmed the second of four siblings says he wants to be a lawyer in the future and has appealed to the public to help him realise that dream by saving his life



MOMO details for donation:



Account Name: Mary Yaa



Account Number: 0555308967



Watch the video below:







