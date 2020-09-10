General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Class FM

109 arrested for stopping bailiff, police from executing eviction, demolition order at Madina

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 109 people at Riis Junction, Madina, in connection with the obstruction of a bailiff from executing a court order to evict squatters from a disputed land.



The property is being claimed by two people.



However, following a court ruling on the disputed land, the bailiff, in the company of some armed police officers, attempted executing the court order but was prevented from doing so on Monday by the squatters.



The police had to prevent the squatters from beating up the bailiff.



The armed officers and the bailiff then retreated but regrouped with reinforcement on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 to enforce the court order and also arrest the squatters that obstructed them from carrying out the order on Monday.



DSP Effia Tenge, Public Relations Officers of the Accra Regional Police Command, told Kwabena Prah Jr on Accra100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom that out of the 109 arrested in the swoop, eight have been identified as being part of the gang that prevented the eviction of the squatters and demolition of kiosks and containers on the property.



The suspects will be processed and arraigned, the police said.

