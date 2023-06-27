100-year-old Akuse police station gets facelift

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: Nathaniel Ekue Mensah, Contributor

Maleka Farms Limited a privately-owned tilapia farming company located at Kadjanya near Asutsuare in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region has come to the aid of the Ghana Police Service in Akuse by re-constructing sections of the over 100 years old police station at a cost of $75,000.00.



The construction was at the request of the Ghana Police Service and formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility towards the community in which it operates.



The Akuse Police Station which was built in 1911 is one of the oldest police stations in the country and it was meant to provide security for the Akuse township and it environ during the hay days of Akuse as a booming commercial center.



Speaking at a grand event organized to commission the new police station, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maleka Farms Limited, Mr. Roger Aboujaoude disclosed that the company took on the herculean responsibility of constructing the police station as a way of giving back to the community it works in.



He noted the building from which the police service was operating at Akuse being the district headquarters was not in good shape and was crying for attention in respect of repairs, adding ‘’With the deplorable state of the building, the company decided to take it upon itself to construct a better edifice for the police for the benefit of the community and to enhance the operations of the police specifically, since working in an ideal office definitely enhances performance’’.



Mr. Aboujaoude observed that as a good corporate citizen, his company hold the view that the police and the government could not be able to provide the needed facilities for all communities and therefore the offices and accommodation facility built by the company was as a result of the company’s effort to contribute its quota to the development of quality policing in the area.



Delivering an address on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Eastern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah lauded the effort by Maleka Farms Ltd to complement government’s effort and desire of bringing modern policing to the door steps of the local people.



He underscored the need for the police administration to continuously expand their infrastructure across the country in order to render their police services effectively.



“To be able to expand our infrastructural base in the communities in terms of both residential and office accommodation, we would need the support of all civil societies, benevolent individuals, companies among others for the government to equip and maintain the police organisations.” He said.



The regional commander noted with concern that, policing in Akuse Police District and by extension Akosombo Division comes with a myriad of challenges. He said apart from the traditional criminality such as robbery, murder, rape, unlawful entry and stealing, defrauding by false pretentions among others, there were trends of policing challenges ranging from road traffic, accidents, chieftaincy disputes to land litigations.



The Member of Parliament for Okai Koi North, Theresa Lardi Awuni who guest at the programme entreated both the police and the communities in the area to cooperate with the Maleka Farm to continue to help the communities as part of its corporate social responsibility, adding ‘’What you have seen today is the beginning of better things to come if you continue to corporate with the benefactor’’.



The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Kweku Tetteh entreated the police to take good care of the facility and also to serve as morale booster to discharge their duties efficiently and effectively to ensure peace at Akuse and its environs.



He also urged all the community members within the catchment area of the Akuse Police Station to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service in Akuse for that matter the municipality to fight crime in the areas.



The Paramount Queen mother of the Shai-Osudoku Traditional area and the President of Queen mothers Association of Ghana, Nana Dokua Amponsah III, the Maklalo of Shai-Osudoku Traditional area, Nene Otibo IV and the Secretary to Osudoku Traditional Council, Nene Aklebeto among others graced the occasion.



