10-year-old girl dies after falling into septic tank

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A ten-year-old girl has died after she reportedly fell in a septic tank at the Berekum East Municipality in the Bono Region.



The sad incident occurred on October 17, 2023.



Narrating the incident on Nayankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Kwame Adez said the mother of the minor had asked her to pick up a chamber pot that was on the septic tank.



Unknown to the girl, a portion of the tank had developed cracks, and when she stepped on it to pick up the pot, she fell into it.



The mother, realising that her daughter had kept long, followed up only to see a SOAK-AWAY pit broken.



Upon realising this, she screamed for help.



The residents tried their best, but their best was not enough to rescue the poor girl, as she gave up the ghost.



The body was deposited at the mortuary of the Berekum Holy Family Hospital pending investigations and burial.