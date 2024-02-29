10-year-old boy reportedly killed by a gun he mistook for scrap

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

A ten-year-old boy has been killed after a bullet hit him in the chest.



The unfortunate incident occurred at Osino in the Fanteakwa area of the Eastern region.



The boy is reported to have picked up the local pistol on the street while searching for old metals, popularly known as ‘alumi.



He allegedly hit the pistol with a stone, and it fired, killing him instantly.



According to an eyewitness named Mensah, the boy was walking with his father when the unfortunate incident occurred.



It remains unclear how the pistol was dropped at the scene.



The police are currently investigating the matter.



A report on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM said that the boy bled profusely before he was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.