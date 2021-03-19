10-months-old baby buried alive at Gomoa Nyanyano beach

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock after they discovered a 10 months old baby buried alive at the beach on Thursday evening.



The innocent baby was wrapped in white cloth and cotton wool put in her mouth, nose and ears.



In an interview with Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan, some eyewitness said they suspect that the act was committed by ‘Sakawa’ boys (ritualists) because the head of the baby was down in the sand while the legs were up.



Some children who reportedly discovered the baby while playing at the beach quickly informed some elderly persons who proceeded to the scene and found the lifeless body of the innocent baby.



The body of the deceased has been conveyed by the Gomoa Nyanyano District Police command to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The Gomoa Nyanyano District police command has commenced investigations into the incident.