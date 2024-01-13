10 major achievements of NEIP under the leadership of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: mynewgh.com

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has listed 10 major milestones the NEIP has achieved under his leadership.



The Chief Executive believes that regardless of the achievements made in just two years, more can be done to support young people in the country.



To him, the youth must succeed and that can be achieved if existing Institutions take their mandates seriously and ensure that they meet their KPIs.



The list of projects to transform the lives of the youth includes:



Two years at NEIP. Some of the Programmes are done in fulfillment of the President’s vision of accelerating the creation of entrepreneurs through Innovation. Thanks to my team.



Setting up an Innovation Department at NEIP to roll out Programmes like the National Innovation Challenge, Innovation Symposium & Showcase, Innovation Hackathon, and Partnership with MoE to roll out Stemnovation



Introduced Entrepreneurship for Restoration to train and set up over 1,200 Prison Inmates in Light Manufacturing in our Prisons.



Forty-five existing and New Innovation Hubs supported with grants under GETP



Twenty-five thousand Youth Trained in Innovative Agricultural Practices



Ten thousand youth trained in Business Development in partnership with the YEA



Presidential Pitch Season 4 supported a record 30 finalists



Ten thousand youth trained in Light Manufacturing under the Presidential Business Support Programme.



NEIP GreenHouse Farming in Dahwenya revived



Support for Economic Enclave Programmes under CARES to create more Commercial Farmers



Youstart Pilot & Youstart GJSP Co-Implementation



Looking forward to doing more this year.



