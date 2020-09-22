General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

10 key takeaways for teachers in NDC’s People’s Manifesto

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on September 7, 2020, launched its 2020 manifesto.



Dubbed, the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the policy document seeks to present strategies to address economic and social needs of Ghanaians.



In the education sector generally, the NDC promised to expand and refurbish educational facilities to make them fit for 21st-century education and also provide all eligible children especially those in under-served areas, with the necessary support and incentives to remain in school.



The NDC has also promised to increase budgetary allocation to basic education to enhance teaching and learning activities and provide pre-school facilities closer to markets, ministries and city centres to ease the burden of child-care on mothers and promote productivity while the children learn, among others.



Below is what the NDC is promising teachers if the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, emerges victorious in the December 7, 2020, elections:



1. increase teachers retention premium.



2. reinstate the payment of responsibility allowances to teachers.



3. fast track promotions and applications for academic progression.



4. open special credit lines to facilitate access to loans for teachers



5. collaborate with teacher unions to implement a special regime allowing teachers to own vehicles under affordable terms.



6. abolish the mandatory national service and teacher licensure examinations for graduate teachers.



7. restore automatic employment of newly trained teachers.



8. provide teachers with free tablets to facilitate teaching and learning.



9. Amend the National Pensions Act, to allow teachers who have contributed to SSNIT for 10 years and above to collateralize their contributions for mortgage loans.



10. revisit and make functional the agenda of providing special incentives for teachers who accept postings to rural and deprived communities.





