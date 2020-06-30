Regional News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

10 die in gory accident on Obuasi-Dunkwa road

At least 10 people have died in a bloody accident on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road in the Ashanti Region.



The accident involving a Benz Sprinter bus and Ford bus left many other passengers injured on Monday night.



Reports say both vehicles attempted to dodge sand debris on the road and resulting in a head-on collision.



Six persons died on the spot while four others died at the Obuasi Government Hospital.



The Obuasi Motor Traffic and Transport Department Commander, DSP Joseph Ocrah in an interview stated that the 12 surviving passengers some of whom are severely injured are responding to treatment.



He added that efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

