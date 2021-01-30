General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: GNA

10 die in gory accident at Nasia

The incident involved a 45-seater Kia bus

At least 10 persons including six children have died in a gory accident at Nasia, a suburb of Walewale in the North East Region.



The incident, which occurred involved a 45-seater Kia bus which was travelling from Kumasi to Garu in the Upper East Region.



Over 30 people got injured, with some in critical conditions, while others were treated and discharged at the Walewale and Nasia hospitals.



Mr Dennis Yirebu, the Upper East Regional Head of National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) confirmed the incident to the GNA and said although investigations were still ongoing to ascertain it's cause the vehicle ran into a metal bridge and somersaulted many times before wrecking.



He suspected the incident could be as a result of sleep-driving as the driver was said to have driven for a long distance.



Mr Yirebu urged drivers to avoid fatigue- driving as well as over speeding and added "I am sure if the driver was not speeding, he could have gained control before the collision”.



He said travelling to distant places without a co-driver was dangerous, and charged passengers to check some of these protocols before boarding a vehicle to their destinations.



